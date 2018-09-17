Jury in Sheffield terror trial shown series of videos filmed by suspects

Jurors in the trial of two men in Sheffield, accused of jointly plotting a terror attack in the UK have been shown a series of videos allegedly created by the defendants.

Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave and Andy Star, 32, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield are currently on trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The prosecution alleges the duo were plotting a terror attack in the UK in support of so-called Islamic State – a charge which both men deny.

It is alleged that Salah, a former employee at Stocksbridge Barbers, had been looking into an attack involving a driverless car bomb controlled by a laptop to spare themselves.

Giving evidence, Mohammed Ojakhy, owner of the shop, said: “He was a good barber - he was one of the best barbers.

“He was very polite to the customers, very, very friendly with them. “He worked very hard. “I saw him give food to homeless people.”

He added he did not think Salah developed extremist views or sympathies with so-called Islamic State.

Star is said to have stockpiled substances and components that could be used to experiment and test different types of explosives, to which he claimed are to do with an innocent interest in fireworks.



In court on Monday morning, prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said Star appeared to create a series of iPhone videos before he was arrested.

One of the videos played to the jury showed a small device on top of a cardboard box which was lit and detonated while another showed a lit cigarette being pushed towards a piece of cotton wool.

Another video, allegedly created by Salah, showed someone’s hand with a white material which was ignited before disappearing.

Both men, who are Iraqi nationals, were arrested at their separate addresses on December 19 last year.

The prosecution claims both defendants were working together in planning an attack using Star's former premises, the Mermaid Fish Bar, as a testing ground.

The trial continues.



