Junior champion fundraiser Eddie hits the road for St Luke’s Night Strider

Eddie Reynolds was just seven years old when he decided he wanted to raise money for St Luke’s Hospice in memory of grandma Kathleen Maddock.

Kathleen had been a patient of St Luke’s at the end of her life and so Eddie set himself the challenge of running for the hospice and also doing jobs around the house.

In the three years since he started, Eddie, who lives with mum and dad Lisa and Andy in Richmond, Sheffield, has raised almost £2,000 for Sheffield’s hospice.

And the fundraising hasn’t stopped yet because at ten years old the Stradbroke Primary School pupil has signed up to take part in the St Luke’s Virtual Night Strider 2023.

The popular virtual challenge, which runs throughout October, gives supporters the chance to create their own walking route and raise funds for St Luke’s at the same time.

“Eddie hasn’t decided what route he is going to take yet but he is determined that in true Night Strider spirit, he will be doing it after dark,” said mum Lisa.

“He’s been desperate to do some more fundraising for St Luke’s so this comes at just the right time.

“He’ll be doing it with his dad and probably I’ll get called in to take part too so we’ll make it a real family event.

“He’s hoping to get support from his scout group too and he’s also a member of Frecheville Cricket Club so he’ll be telling them all about it.”

St Luke’s head of fundraising Joasia Lesniak commented: “He may only be ten years old but Eddie really is already a champion fundraiser and we are delighted that he is taking part in our virtual Night Strider challenge this year.

“It’s so easy to take part – all you have to do is choose your route and take in some of the city’s finest views, knowing that every step you take helps us to continue supporting local people who need us.

“Complete your miles how you want while remembering your loves ones, boosting your mental health, and helping support St Luke’s patients and their families.”