Joy over new da Vinci exhibition in Sheffield 

Star readers are excited to see works by Leonardo da Vinci as drawings by the Italian master go on show as part of a major exhibition in the city.

More than 50,000 people are predicted to pour into the Millennium Gallery to see 12 of the great man’s most extraordinary drawings, which went on display last week.

Kirstie Hamilton, director of programmes at Museums Sheffield, with one of the works. Picture: Chris Etchells

Marking the 500th anniversary of his death, it has been described by event organisers as an unparalleled opportunity for Sheffield residents to see so many of the Italian master’s works.

The drawings can be viewed alongside a companion show called The Vehicle of Nature – a unique 21st-century take on the great artist and inventor’s work.

A number of Star readers have taken to Facebook to express their delight at the exhibition – with many pledging to visit the gallery.

John Green said: “Now that will be worth going to.”

Elizabeth Rogerson added that she “must go and see this.”

Steve Ely posted that “if we don’t go see this it’ll be a crying shame to miss out on such beauty.”

Luisa Maria said simply that it is “all happening in Sheffield.”

Organisers hope the free exhibition will give viewers a new insight into arguably the world’s most renowned artist and encourage a fresh generation to take creative inspiration.

The drawings are described as being da Vinci’s private laboratory, through which he worked out his ideas on paper, in the process giving a unique insight into his ‘miraculous’ way of viewing his surroundings.

They are taken from the royal collection, which contains by far the greatest number of da Vinci’s drawings in one place. Being too delicate to remain on permanent display, they are usually stored in the print room at Windsor Castle.

Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing will be at Millennium Gallery until May 6 and The Vehicle of Nature until May 26.