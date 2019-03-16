Joy as two Sheffield college sites awarded ‘Good’ Ofsted rating 

Staff and students at two Sheffield college sites are celebrating after education inspectors gave them a 'Good' rating.

The £10 million University Technical College at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park was awarded a 'Good' rating from Ofsted in what was its first inspection since opening in 2016. A second site on Matilda Street in the city centre also received the same rating.

Sarah Clark at UTC Sheffield.

READ MORE: Man in custody after reported ‘stabbing’ in Sheffield

Along with the overall rating, the UTCs earned a 'Good' ranking for key areas such as leadership, teaching, student achievement and study programmes.

The report said: “Senior leaders and governors have worked with determination and a clear vision to build a welcoming school with a distinctive learning environment.

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Sheffield businesses ravaged by fire

“The principal and her leadership team are passionate about providing the best education for anyone who chooses to join the school.

“The principal interviews every applicant. As a result, staff and pupils show commitment to the vision of the UTC and are highly motivated by the vocational learning on offer.”

Dr Sarah Clark, principal of UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said: “This is fantastic recognition of the high quality academic and technical education that we provide and I am very proud of our students and staff.

READ MORE: These are the worst areas in Sheffield for dog fouling

“We are one of best performing UTCs nationally and the brilliant support that we receive from employers enables our students to get the highly sought after skills that they need for university and great careers.

“I’d like to thank Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, the University of Sheffield, The Sheffield College and Sheffield City Council for their support.”

