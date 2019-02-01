Joy as Sheffield’s 2021 Rugby League World Cup bid gets over line 

Have your say

Star readers believe hosting matches at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup will help to put Sheffield on the map – and boost participation in the sport.

It was revealed this week that Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium will host an England game, while the English Institute of Sport will host the group games and semi-finals of the wheelchair tournament.

Gary Clifton, Sheffield Council's major event manager; Coun Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure and Dave McCarthy, operations director at SUFC.

Civic and business leaders said this will boost the economy and also deliver a 'shot in the arm' for Sheffield Eagles.

Star readers agreed that this will be great for the city and expressed their support in a series of Facebook posts.

Dave Goodlad said: “There must be a huge proportion of the population of Sheffield and surrounding areas that have never seen a rugby league game.

“If you’re one of those people, just give it a go.

“It will be a real spectacle. Hope we get some southern hemisphere teams in the city.”

Nicola Bolland added: “This is fantastic news for Sheffield as a city and hopefully a great advert for Sheffield Eagles.

“Can’t wait to take my nephew to a world cup game.”

Chris Coates posted that it is “great news for rugby league.”

Sheffield Council’s major events manager Gary Clifton said: “We are very pleased and we’re really excited.

“It’s been 14 months in the making.

“We have had a few favours and we’ve had a great team including Sheffield United, Sheffield International Venues, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Eagles, Olympic Legacy Park, English Institute of Sport and the council.

“Any one of the teams can only play a maximum of seven games and we’ve got one of England’s games so we’re really pleased about that.

“It will be under the floodlights and it will look fantastic with the eyes of the world watching.”

The four-week tournament will run from October 23 until November 27, 2021.