Joy as popular Sheffield city centre pub is SAVED after shock closure 

A popular pub in Sheffield city centre has been saved after suddenly closing its doors over a month ago.

Customers were left devastated when the Three Tuns made the shock announcement that they would be closing their doors at the end of August.

The Three Tuns in Sheffield will reopen on Friday

The Silver Street pub had only reopened in 2017 after closing when parent company Reet Ales ceased trading,

The pub reopened four months later when Shaun Price took over on a three-month tenancy agreement but closed again around a year later.

However, the pub has now been bought by The Three Merry Lads and will have their official opening on Friday.

The pub is boasting after-work cocktails and canapes, real ales, an extensive gin menu and an all-new wine list.

The Three Tuns bid a heartfelt farewell to its customers back in August, but stressed they were ‘sure it would be open again soon with a new tenant’.

The pub has become a popular drinking establishment in the city centre over the years and customers were quick to express their disappointment.

Gavin Lambert tweeted: “Cracking pub, sorry to hear that. Went in with @socialsheffield not so long ago and had some surprisingly great cocktails.”

Claire Burn tweeted: “Here's to new adventures. Keep in touch xx”