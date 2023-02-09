A fundraiser has been launched to celebrate the life of a “lovely” and “amazing” 14-year-old Rotherham boy killed in a horror crash.

Josh Maslanyk, described as an “amazing young man”, died on Thursday, January 26 following a collision on Laughton Road, Thurcroft. South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was struck by two cars.

It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with Josh. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the tragic teen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the efforts of emergency services to save Josh, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles involved alerted emergency services and are assisting police with enquiries into the tragedy.

Josh Maslanyk died in a horror crash in Thurcroft, Rotherham (JustGiving)

An online fundraising appeal has been launched to help “celebrate” Josh’s life.

A family friend who set up the appeal on the JustGiving website said: “A tragic road accident resulted in the loss of a lovely young boy, Josh. Josh lost his life way too soon at only 14 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have set up this page to raise funds in memory of Josh and to support his mum Rachel, our very dear friend. Any amount you can spare would be very gratefully received and would be a massive help to Rachel and the family at this difficult time. It will help Josh get the goodbye he deserves.”