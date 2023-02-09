Josh Maslanyk, described as an “amazing young man”, died on Thursday, January 26 following a collision on Laughton Road, Thurcroft. South Yorkshire Police said the youngster was struck by two cars.
It is believed a grey Honda CR-V was travelling towards Thurcroft when it collided with Josh. A second vehicle, a white Citroen DS3, travelling towards Laughton, was then involved in a further collision with the tragic teen.
Despite the efforts of emergency services to save Josh, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles involved alerted emergency services and are assisting police with enquiries into the tragedy.
An online fundraising appeal has been launched to help “celebrate” Josh’s life.
A family friend who set up the appeal on the JustGiving website said: “A tragic road accident resulted in the loss of a lovely young boy, Josh. Josh lost his life way too soon at only 14 years old.
“We have set up this page to raise funds in memory of Josh and to support his mum Rachel, our very dear friend. Any amount you can spare would be very gratefully received and would be a massive help to Rachel and the family at this difficult time. It will help Josh get the goodbye he deserves.”
Anyone with information about the fatal collision should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 755 of January 26.