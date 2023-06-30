Jonny runs like a Wolf as he fundraises for Roundabout

You can go the extra mile…or you can go the extra mile with added mud, water and quite a lot of discomfort!

Jonny took on the Wolf Run challenge for Roundabout

When Jonny Edwards, the Homeless Prevention Manager with South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, decided to add some fundraising to his usual daily duties, he didn’t do it the easy way.

Instead, he headed for the Stanford Hall estate in Leicestershire and the challenging Wolf Run, a physically demanding obstacle course that combines tough trails, lakes and streams with some imposing man-made structures, culminating in the infamous Mud Sucker, and all designed to push competitors to the limit of physical endurance.

By the time he emerged from the challenge, muddy but unbeaten, he had raised almost £700 for Roundabout - with money still coming in.

Emily is talking part in the Manchester Tough Mudder

And now his mud-splattered lead is being followed by Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush, who has signed up for the Manchester Tough Mudder challenge, which takes place on July 15 and 16.

“As Roundabout’s Fundraising Manager I’m used to encouraging people to do everything from half marathons to abseils so I think it’s time to lead by example,” Emily said.

“I do hope people will sponsor me to get covered in mud, fall over, run - which has never been something I’m good at - and do general silly things that will make me look like a fool!

“I am used to seeing for myself the impact of Roundabout’s work across South Yorkshire and I am so pleased that my taking part in the Tough Mudder I will be helping to make a difference.”

There’s still time to support Jonny by visiting justgiving.com/page/jonnyedwardswolfrun?fbclid=IwAR2qsLBQv3zSctOnBh51A19EO0QkbV4_yUWlJZn1IBBpqgSbpfnQ1vih-eE