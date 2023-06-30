News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Jonny runs like a Wolf as he fundraises for Roundabout

You can go the extra mile…or you can go the extra mile with added mud, water and quite a lot of discomfort!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Jonny took on the Wolf Run challenge for RoundaboutJonny took on the Wolf Run challenge for Roundabout
Jonny took on the Wolf Run challenge for Roundabout

When Jonny Edwards, the Homeless Prevention Manager with South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, decided to add some fundraising to his usual daily duties, he didn’t do it the easy way.

Instead, he headed for the Stanford Hall estate in Leicestershire and the challenging Wolf Run, a physically demanding obstacle course that combines tough trails, lakes and streams with some imposing man-made structures, culminating in the infamous Mud Sucker, and all designed to push competitors to the limit of physical endurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By the time he emerged from the challenge, muddy but unbeaten, he had raised almost £700 for Roundabout - with money still coming in.

Most Popular
Emily is talking part in the Manchester Tough MudderEmily is talking part in the Manchester Tough Mudder
Emily is talking part in the Manchester Tough Mudder

And now his mud-splattered lead is being followed by Roundabout Fundraising Manager Emily Bush, who has signed up for the Manchester Tough Mudder challenge, which takes place on July 15 and 16.

“As Roundabout’s Fundraising Manager I’m used to encouraging people to do everything from half marathons to abseils so I think it’s time to lead by example,” Emily said.

“I do hope people will sponsor me to get covered in mud, fall over, run - which has never been something I’m good at - and do general silly things that will make me look like a fool!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am used to seeing for myself the impact of Roundabout’s work across South Yorkshire and I am so pleased that my taking part in the Tough Mudder I will be helping to make a difference.”

There’s still time to support Jonny by visiting justgiving.com/page/jonnyedwardswolfrun?fbclid=IwAR2qsLBQv3zSctOnBh51A19EO0QkbV4_yUWlJZn1IBBpqgSbpfnQ1vih-eE

To support Emily’s Tough Mudder challenge visit justgiving.com/fundraising/emily-bushtoughmudder

Related topics:South Yorkshire