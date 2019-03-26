Jon Taylor desperate to see Rotherham United avoid relegation

Rotherham winger Jon Taylor is not going to let his desire to stay at the club get in the way of more pressing matters.

The Millers' record signing is out of contract in the summer and would love to remain at the AESSEAL New York Stadium longer than the three years he has already been around.

However, with the club in a frantic battle to keep their Championship status this season, the Liverpudlian winger is focused on helping deliver that.

“The main thing we have to focus on right now is keeping the team in the Championship,” he said.

“I'm not going to push the gaffer now about a new contract and he's not going to say to me, 'Jon, you need to sign this contract now'.

“Me and the gaffer have had loads of talks. It's as simple as this: the gaffer knows that I want to stay and the gaffer wants to keep me.

"If it comes down to waiting until the end of the season before sitting down to discuss a new contract, we're both completely fine with that.

"I'm a professional footballer and I'm being paid to keep this club in this division. I've got to do my job.”

That is the same message from Taylor's best friend Newell, who is also out contract at the end of the current campaign.

Newell is among the club's longest serving players, having joined in 2015 and is relaxed.

“I'd be open to staying, of course I would. I said the same last year before the 12-month option was taken up,” he said.

"I've been here for four years now and I love it at Rotherham with all the lads.

“We're trying to stay up. That comes first. I'm sure we will sit down and talk. It might be before the end of the season."

The Millers' fight against the drop, which resumes after the international break against Derby on Saturday, has been boosted by news of Clark Robertson's recovery from injury.

The Scottish defender missed the last two games with a hamstring problem but should be fit for the trip to Pride Park.

Kyle Vassell has also returned to training after his groin surgery and he is nearing a return.