Jon McLure and Lord Mayor Magid Magid go head-to-head in challenge

Two popular Sheffield figures are battling it out on the streets of Sheffield today selling copies of the Big Issue North.

Lord Mayor Magid Magid will go head to head with Jon McLure from Reverend and the Makers outside the Town Hall.

The pair form one of a number of head-to-head challenges that make up Big Issue

North’s Big Sell, an annual event aiming to raise awareness of the challenges that

regular sellers of the magazine face.

Each guest seller will sell for one hour alongside a regular Big Issue North vendor, and all money raised from magazine sales will go straight into the regular vendor’s pocket.

Chief executive of Big Issue North Fay Selvan said: “This year’s Big Sell promises to

really cast a light on the challenges our vendors face.

“It’s great to see people from all sorts of fields give their time to support vendors, and experience the reality of selling on the streets in all weathers.

Jon McLure is selling copies from 11.30am and Lord Mayor Magid will follow at 1.30pm.