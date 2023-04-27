Join the Big Help Out and support St Luke’s Hospice

St Luke’s Hospice is set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III with a month of volunteering opportunities.

St Luke's needs your help as the Coronation Big Help Out gets under way

National project The Big Help Out is using the Coronation Bank Holiday, Monday May 8, as the starting point of a campaign to encourage people to support their local communities.

And the St Luke’s team has decided to go one step further and create a full month-long event, going all the way through to June 8, also covering National Volunteering Week.

“We have various ways people can get involved across the month, whether they sign up to volunteer at one of our events, as a corporate group, or at one of our 14 shops across the city,” said St Luke’s Volunteer Coordinator Leah Smith.

“At any one time in the year we have more than 700 people signed up to support St Luke’s but at this very special time of national celebration we would love to think there are many more people who could give us some of their time.

“It doesn’t have to be a massive commitment but any amount of time at all that you can give will make a massive difference to the lives of our patients and their families.”

