Join radio broadcaster JoJo and Sheffield band Montuno at the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards
With just two days left to buy your tickets for the awards, presenter JoJo and performers Montuno have encouraged people to be there to join her in celebrating our high street.
JoJo Kelly is best known as JoJo and has been broadcasting on Breakfast Radio across Yorkshire for the past 22 years.
She said: “I’m so thrilled to be part of the Sheffield City Centre Retail Awards as it’s important to celebrate and support our high street.
“Our city centre is a hub of interaction and activity where you can meet friends, socialise and shop; something the internet can never recreate.”
Sheffield band Montuno will be setting the scene with laid back jazz and latin grooves for a set during the evening
Montuno said: “We have graced Sheffield's funk, soul and jazz scene for many years and are the engine room that powers the Greystones Legendary Funk & Soul Review each Christmas. Celebrate the absolute best of Sheffield's City Centre Retail community with a fabulous night of live music, dining and dancing.”
Montuno are Dora Goddard, Steve Black, Errol Francis, Alex Henderson, Kent Roach, Jon Hibbard, Gareth Smith, Dave Hockham, Armando Cossío.