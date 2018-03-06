Join Charlotte’s tribe of powerful women

Sheffield mum Charlotte Pridmore hopes to lead a revolution - from her kitchen table.

The 39-year-old has added a new string to her bow, alongside her existing business, as she launches the Sheffield branch of booming female networking organisation: Girl Tribe Gang.

Girl Tribe Gang is a members only collective for women who work for themselves or aspire to do so, launched last June. Now Charlotte, who hosted a meet up for other female entrepreneurs earlier this week, is taking on the Sheffield tribe, aiming to inspire others who have quit the 9-5 daily grind to be their own boss. The former sales manager, and now coach, always loved working with a team and is now on a mission to inspire other women to set up their business and reduce the isolation some feel working for themselves.

Charlotte, aged 39, said: “This is a really exciting venture for me and one I’m honoured to be involved in.

“I’m looking forward to finding like-minded women in my community, women who are working from their kitchen table or home office doing work that works for them and their family - and bringing everyone together.

“It’s all about creating a community, a level playing field and an eco-system of support and encouragement amongst women who totally get what it feels like to be on your own in business.”

Girl Tribe Gang aims to provide an alternative to traditional corporate networking with ‘no suits, no hotels, no sticky name labels, no awkward introductions, no men and no death by power point presentations.’

Charlotte, who runs Charlotte Pridmore Life, Love and Business - encouraging clients to dress for success, work hard, have a work life balance and enjoy their relationships - said: “I’ve found so many women out there who have achieved so much. We share knowledge and skills, and it’s a network that we all hugely value.”

Visit www.girltribegang.co.uk for details.