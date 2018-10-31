John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018: When will it be released?

While shops are already lining their shelves with gifts and party food in preparation for Christmas, few things herald the arrival of the festive season better than the John Lewis Christmas advert.

With less than two months to go until the big day, anticipation for the hugely popular advert is running high and rumours have already been swirling as to what this year's offering will bring.

'Moz the Monster' featured in last year's ad, with the soundtrack performed by Elbow

When will the John Lewis Christmas advert air?

Traditionally, John Lewis usually broadcast their annual Christmas advert on the first Friday of November, following a few teaser videos posted to their Twitter page to build the excitement.

However, the 2016 ad, which featured 'Buster the Boxer' bouncing on a trampoline, broken the tradition, launching instead on Thursday 10 November.

Last year, the release day returned to a Friday, with 'Moz the Monster' given his debut on the morning of November 10.

While the retailer hasn't confirmed the official date for 2018, based on previous years the ad is likely to arrive on either Thursday 8 or Friday 9 November.

Who will perform the soundtrack?

While nothing has yet been officially confirmed, Elton John has been heavily rumoured to be behind the theme tune to this year's ad.

Reports have said the legendary singer has been paid £5 million to make the soundtrack, with sources close to the production telling the Daily Mail that his fee is half of the advert's total budget, at a massive £10 million.

It is also claimed John’s Grammy award winning hit Your Song is the tune that has been chosen for the advert, with Elton himself also expected to make an appearance playing the piano.

While the reports are merely speculation, the retailer has featured some big name artists in its adverts in previous years.

Singers Ellie Goulding and Lily Allen have both performed songs for the festive ads, while last year's musical offering was a cover of The Beatles' Golden Slumbers, performed by English rock band, Elbow.

What will the storyline be?

The storyline has similarly been kept under wraps, although rumours have speculated that the advert may centre around Elton John's life, following the life of the singer from childhood to the present day.

It has been said that child actors will portray the singer as a youngster, opening presents with family on Christmas Day.

A source close to the set also told the Daily Mail: “It’s a tear-jerker but also very sweet, and follows Elton from a child, through his teenage years, into who he is today."

Every John Lewis Christmas advert over the past decade has centred around the act of giving to family, friends and loved ones, so it is expected the touching message will be play out once again in 2018.