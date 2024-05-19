John Burkhill: Watch how popular Sheffield's Man with the Pram is in these touching moments with his fans
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
You don’t have to spend long with the one and only Man with the Pram to see just how beloved he really is.
On May 17, 2024, The Star tried to interview John Burkhill, 'The Man with the Pram,' on his latest fundraising efforts.
However... John Burkhill has many, many fans.
Watch as the interview goes awry, but instead captures the many touching interactions between John and the countless friends he has made since he started fundraising.
It comes one year on from John, 85, hitting his "Magic Million" fundraising goal of £1m. Since then, he has raised another £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.