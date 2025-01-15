Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “beautiful boy” being cared for by a dog rescue charity is melting hearts.

A photograph of adorable Joey has been shared online by Helping Yorkshire Poundies to introduce the eight-year-old Staffy cross to the charity’s followers as part of a plea for financial support.

Joey’s eyes, peering through kennel bars, have caught the attention of animal lovers, who have described the rescue dog as “beautiful”. Many people believe he will have no problem finding his forever home.

Describing the new addition to their kennels, Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “He is an eight-year-old Staffy cross who, with those wide and worried eyes, is a bit of a heartbreaker.

“Joey was in police kennels through no fault of his own, and needed a rescue to step up for him…how could we not?!

“He is very quiet and reserved and has most likely not had the best of lives - he often has such a worried look and doesn’t like to make eye contact - he would rather keep himself to himself (although we have managed to get a tail wag and sneak a kiss from him).

“He is an absolutely lovely boy who has truly stolen my heart, and we can’t wait to see him come out of his shell and blossom We’ve got you, Joey.”

Posting on Facebook, Helen Smith said: “He’s a complete heartbreaker, they will be queuing around the block for you Joey - gorgeous boy!”

Sarah Jayne Sayles added: “Oh my goodness he’s beautiful but heartbreaking to see those worried looks. He’s safe now and will hopefully feel it soon and come out of his shell.”

Melinda Shaw posted: “ Oh wow, what a beautiful boy. Those eyes are so sad/scared, hopefully not for long once he realises he is in the best hands and will feel love from here on.”

Julie France said: “Adorable. He'll be snatched up and will be cared for - thank you Helping Yorkshire Poundies - HYPS for giving him a chance.”

To find out more about Helping Yorkshire Poundies visit the charity’s website or Facebook page.