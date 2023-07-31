News you can trust since 1887
Richard Ibbotson: Joe Root dons black armband in Ashes after death of beloved Sheffield Collegiate chairman

The England star is wearing a black armband on the last day of The Ashes as the cricketing world honours a beloved character.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:09 BST
England's Joe Root has donned a black armband on the final day of The Ashes series in honour of a 'huge figure' in Sheffield cricket.

Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club chairman Richard Ibbotson sadly died suddenly in the early hours of Saturday morning. Richard was a hugely popular figure at the club, which has produced two former England captains and legends of the sport in Joe Root and Michael Vaughan.

Sheffield Cricket Lovers tweeted: "Sincere condolences to his family and @SheffieldColCC on the death of Richard Ibbotson. He was a huge figure over many many years and will be sadly missed around Abbeydale Sports Club."

George Dobell, senior correspondent at The Cricketer magazine, described Mr Ibbotson as 'someone who has a done a lot for Joe and his cricket club in Sheffield'. The Star's football writer, Danny Hall, also paid tribute to Mr Ibbotson and called Joe Root's on-field tribute in the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval 'another class mark of the man'.

