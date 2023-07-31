The England star is wearing a black armband on the last day of The Ashes as the cricketing world honours a beloved character.

England's Joe Root pays tribute to Sheffield Collegiate chairman Richard Ibbotson, who sadly died suddenly over the weekend, by wearing a black armband during the fifth Test of The Ashes series against Australia at The Oval. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

England's Joe Root has donned a black armband on the final day of The Ashes series in honour of a 'huge figure' in Sheffield cricket.

Sheffield Collegiate Cricket Club chairman Richard Ibbotson sadly died suddenly in the early hours of Saturday morning. Richard was a hugely popular figure at the club, which has produced two former England captains and legends of the sport in Joe Root and Michael Vaughan.

Sheffield Cricket Lovers tweeted: "Sincere condolences to his family and @SheffieldColCC on the death of Richard Ibbotson. He was a huge figure over many many years and will be sadly missed around Abbeydale Sports Club."