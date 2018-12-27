Jodie Whittaker’s Sheffield Doctor Who debut one of top TV moments of 2018

Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor Who and which was set and filmed in Sheffield has been named as one of the greatest TV moments of 2018.

Fans got their first glimpse of the Yorkshire-born actress as the Thirteenth Time Lord when the sci-fi classic returned to the BBC in the autumn.

Jodie Whittaker filming Doctor Who in Sheffield

And the episode, which was set and filmed in Sheffield, was voted the fifth best TV moment of the year.

READ MORE: Doctor Who ignites tourism boom for Sheffield

Only the Royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and England’s exploits at last summer’s World Cup were voted more popular.

The opening episode of the latest series introduced the Doctor when she crashed through the roof of a train travelling through the Peak District.

The episode also featured scenes at Park Hill flats, Sheffield Interchange and even featured Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground.

READ MORE: Doctor Who’s TARDIS lands in Sheffield

Furniture giant SCS asked the nation to vote for their favourite TV moments of 2018.

Coming in at number one was the Royal Wedding, with over a quarter (27%) of Brits voting it the most memorable TV moment of 2018.

After four long-awaited years, football fans came out in full force to support England in the World Cup.

READ MORE: Here's when Doctor Who is coming back to Sheffield

Although England came fourth after losing to Croatia in the semi-finals, it’s no surprise that three out of top ten TV moments of 2018 are related to the World Cup, with England beating Colombia in a nail-biting penalty shoot out coming in second (23%), followed by England beating Sweden (18%) and the World Cup final between France and Croatia (17%).

The top ten most memorable TV moments of 2018 as voted for by the nation:

1. Royal Wedding - Harry and Meghan

2. World Cup - England beating Colombia in penalties

3. World Cup - England beating Sweden

4. World Cup - Final

5. Doctor Who - Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor

6. Theresa May dancing at a party conference

7. The Bodyguard - Julia Montague dies

8. Saturday Night Takeaway - Dec presents on his own

9. Big Brother - Finishing for good

10. Britain's Got Talent - Manchester terror attack victim sings

Despite Sheffield’s starring role in Doctor Who, people in Sheffield actually named England’s penalty shoot out as their favourite TV moment of the year.











