It has now been over 48 hours since the last confirmed sighting of Joddielea in the Barrow Road area of Sheffield, close to Meadowhall, at around 8.15am on Friday, March 10.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star this morning (Sunday, March 12) that Joddielea is still missing, and members of the public are being asked to look out for the 15-year-old.
The police appeal, which was launched on March 10, states that concerns are growing for the welfare of Joddielea.
A force spokesperson said: “Joddielea was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, a short black coat with a fur hood and a black cross-body bag. She is white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with shoulder-length, straight brown hair.
“Have you seen Joddielea?”
"Do you have any information about where she might be?”
Call police on 101, quoting incident number 200 of March 10, 2023.