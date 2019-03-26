Jobs on offer as international airline holds open day in Sheffield

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, is looking for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

A Cabin Crew Recruitment Open Day is to take place on Sunday, March 31, at 9am sharp, at the Holiday Inn Royal Victoria Sheffield; Victoria Station Road, S4 7YE.

The airline is seeking both women and men to fill new positions which have been created due to the continued growth of the airline, including the recent addition of new routes on the Emirates network.

Cabin crew are offered an entire employment package, which includes a variety of benefits such as a tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, and medical and dental cove,r as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew, and their families and friends, with a host of travel opportunities across the airline’s six continents-spanning network.

There are a number of criteria for those wishing to be considered. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website before attending the Open Day.

Further information about the requirements for the selection process as well as cabin crew starting salary, and benefits, can be found at: http://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented, and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

“This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start.

“Applicants just need to drop in with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

Candidates must be prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required, he added. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

Mr Jewsbury continued: “We encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Emirates currently flies to 158 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft.

The airline is the largest global operator of the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A380 aircraft.

Emirates offers candidates in-depth training as well as an unmatched cultural exposure working within a truly international team from over 135 nationalities including over 600 pilots and 1500 cabin crew members from the UK.