Jobless patient must pay £1,662 after damaging hospital car park barrier

An abusive patient who bent a hospital car park barrier and damaged its gear box so he could get out has been ordered to pay £1,662.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 20 how Ashley Bradbury, 30, had been trying to leave Chesterfield Royal Hospital in a car with his wife and when the barrier failed to open he bent it upwards.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A security advisor at the hospital was made aware Mr Bradbury had been abusive to staff at A&E and the car park CCTV was checked.”

The security advisor followed Bradbury out, according to Mrs Allsop, and he saw the car park exit barrier was bent upwards and a witness provided photos of Bradbury pulling at the barrier arm.

Mrs Hadfield said it cost £1,554 to repair the barrier arm and the gear box unit which was also damaged after the incident on June 4.

Bradbury told police he had taken a ticket when he entered the car park and he had not been happy with the way he was treated at the hospital.

He claimed he had been less than half-an-hour at the hospital and parking should have been free but the barrier refused to lift up and he had tried an intercom and tried to speak to security.

Bradbury admitted that he decided to physically lift the barrier to allow his wife to drive underneath but claimed he had no intention to cause damage.

The defendant, of Victoria Road, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage on a reckless basis after the barrier arm was bent and the gear box was damaged.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Bradbury was upset after he had received a number of misdiagnoses concerning collapsed lungs and when he returned to the car park he had lost the ticket.

Mr Strelley added that drivers waiting behind were honking their horns so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Magistrates ordered Bradbury, who is on benefits, to pay £1,554 compensation and he was fined £108.