Job losses at Doncaster internet company

Over a dozen people have lost their jobs at a Doncaster internet company, which says it has taken the decision in order to 'create a more agile and sustainable business for future growth'.

Origin Broadband, located on Yorkshire Way, Armthorpe, confirmed 16 people employed by the company had lost their jobs.

Oliver Bryssau, CEO of Origin said; “We can confirm there have been some job losses at Origin Broadband recently.

He added: "We appreciate this is a difficult time for those who have been affected, however, these changes have been made to create a more agile and sustainable business for future growth.”

In January last year, Origin received a £3million cash injection after Calculus Capital bought an undisclosed percentage of the firm.

Mr Bryssau said at the time that the firm was hoping to see the number of staff increase from 100 to 400.

Then in May last year, Mr Bryssau was quoted as saying the company 'needs 140 staff by the end of the year'.

The company's most recent accounts, which were published in September last year and cover the year to end of March 2017, confirm the company generated a loss of £2.15million for that period.

This compares with a loss of £1.23million during the same period in 2015.