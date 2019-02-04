Jilted repeat offender is jailed after stealing from a shop and harassing his ex-partner

A repeat offender has been sent back to prison after he harassed his ex-partner and stole clothing and boots from a shop.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 30 how Mark Edwards, 35, of Sandbed Lane, Belper, repeatedly called and visited his ex-partner in Bolsover after he had been released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The victim was in a relationship for three months or so prior to the incidents.

“Throughout the majority of the relationship the defendant was in prison and during that time she had doubts about the relationship.”

Mr Hollett added that the complainant decided to end the relationship shortly after Edwards had been released from prison and he visited her home and she said she did not want further contact.

The complainant received numerous calls during December 8 and she blocked his number and blocked him on Facebook, according to Mr Hollett, and he visited her home on December 10 and left numerous voice mails.

Mr Hollett said one of the voice mails was abusive but two were apologetic.

Edwards told police he had been trying to re-kindle the relationship because he thought it had a future.

He added that he had visited the home after the break-up to get his belongings.

Mr Hollett said Edwards was also caught stealing clothing and boots from the Original Factory Shop, in Ripley, on January 29, and was detained by staff.

He told police he had stolen to feed his drug habit because he did not have a prescription for heroin substitute methadone.

Edwards, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to harassment and to failing to surrender to custody during court proceedings and he admitted the theft.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said Edwards had given the relationship a lot of thought while he was in prison and he had been left wondering why it had ended.

Magistrates sentenced Edwards to eight weeks in custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

He was also given a six-month restraining order.