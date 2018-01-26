Jewellery stolen in house raids in Sheffield

A police team in Sheffield is investigating four burglaries in which jewellery was stolen.

Over recent days, crooks have broken into homes in Dial Way, Firth Park; Torksey Road and Pavillion Way, both in Shiregreen and Sedan Street, Burngreave.

A television was also stolen in the Firth Park burglary; two laptops and a camera were taken from the house burgled in Torksey Road and money, a laptop and clothing went missing in the Pavillion Way raid.

The occupier of the Sedan Street house returned to find that the property had been searched and that in addition to jewellery, £800 was missing.

Anyone with information should call the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team on 101.