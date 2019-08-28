Jewellery stolen during house raid in Sheffield

A collection of jewellery was stolen during a raid in Sheffield when crooks forced their way into a house in a city suburb.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 11:04

They struck in Hoober Road, High Storrs, some time between Thursday, July 11 and Thursday, July 18.

READ MORE: Major recruitment drive under way for 500 extra police officers in South Yorkshire

Detectives investigating the incident have released photographs of some of the stolen jewellery.

Stolen jewellery

CRIME: How Sheffield police officers detained machete-wielding drug user in less than two minutes

LATEST: Doncaster man wanted over burglary and theft of cars

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Anyone offered the items for sale should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/113384/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Stolen jewellery
Stolen jewellery
Stolen jewellery
Stolen jewellery
Stolen jewellery