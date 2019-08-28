Jewellery stolen during house raid in Sheffield
A collection of jewellery was stolen during a raid in Sheffield when crooks forced their way into a house in a city suburb.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 11:04
They struck in Hoober Road, High Storrs, some time between Thursday, July 11 and Thursday, July 18.
Detectives investigating the incident have released photographs of some of the stolen jewellery.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Anyone offered the items for sale should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/113384/19 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.