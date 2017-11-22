Jewellery stolen by burglars across Sheffield

Jewellery has been stolen during a number of burglaries across Sheffield.
Items have been stolen from Parsonage Close, Mosborough; Dransfield Road, Crosspool; Sundown Road, Handsworth and Welbury Gardens, Halfway, over recent days.
Investigations are also underway into a number of other break-ins, with a vacuum cleaner stolen from a house in Hurlfield Avenue, Gleadless, after a patio door was smashed to gain entry and a laptop stolen from a house in Coleridge Gardens, after a rear window was smashed.
Clothing was stolen from a boarded up property in White Thorns View, Batemoor; a flat screen TV was taken from Hill Top Crescent, Waterthorpe and a handbag and mobile phone were stolen from Rotherham Road, Halfway.
Burglaries have also been reported in Heeley Green, Heeley; Trap Lane, Bents Green; Handsworth Road, Darnall and Colister Drive, Darnall.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
