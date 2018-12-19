Jewellery of sentimental value stolen during burglary in Rotherham

Jewellery of sentimental value was stolen during a burglary in Rotherham.
The gold was taken from a house on Sheffield Road between 11.30am and 1.25pm on Tuesday, November 27.
CRIME: Man suffered ‘life changing’ injuries in railway station attack in Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police described the stolen pieces as ‘unique family jewellery’.
POLICE: Man with links to Sheffield recalled to prison
READ MORE: Police name two women killed in horror Woodhead Pass crash
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/173898/18.