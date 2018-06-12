Jet2 flight bound for Ibiza forced to divert due to drunken passenger with blow up sex doll

A holiday jet bound for Ibiza was forced to divert to Toulouse in France due to a disruptive passenger.

The Jet2 flight from Belfast landed in the French city on Friday and the unruly passenger was removed from the aircraft and met by police.

According to reports from other passengers on the flight the man was part of a stag group which were travelling on the plane.

The man behaved in a drunken and aggressive way and had on him a blow up sex doll. Families and young children were among those on board who witnessed the disruptive behaviour.

Jet2 have since banned the passenger in question for life from using the airline.

A Jet2 spokesman said: "On Friday 8th June, our Belfast to Ibiza flight had to be diverted to Toulouse Airport, due to the appalling behaviour of a disruptive passenger.

"The customer was travelling as part of a group and displayed deplorable and aggressive behaviour to both crew and fellow customers on board, something which cannot and will not be tolerated. Some of his behaviour took place in the vicinity of families who were travelling with young children.

"In consultation with the captain we took the unusual decision to divert the aircraft, and hel was taken off the aircraft with the assistance of the police in Toulouse. A

"A number of customers have praised our highly-trained crew for their handling of the situation.

"It is very clear that consuming alcohol illicitly contributed to this behaviour and it shows why, as part of our Onboard Together campaign, we continue to call for action to better control the sale and consumption of tax free goods purchased at airports."

Phil Ward, Managing Director at Jet2.com said: “We will not under any circumstances tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour onboard our aircraft.

"Fellow customers and families travelling for a well-earned holiday should not be subjected to this sort of behaviour and we sincerely apologise to all other customers on the flight."