Jessica backs sports course 

A sports and education programme being supported by Sheffield sporting star Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has announced two events.

Institute of Sporting Futures is running the events to help people to find out more about their new sports and education programme for school leavers.

The events are open to all year 11 and year 10 GCSE students and their parents, providing an opportunity to learn more about the new course, which is launching at Notre Dame High School in September.

James Moore, founder and owner of First Step Sports Group, said: “For young people who are passionate about sport, A Levels and apprenticeships aren’t the only options.

“ISF provides students with a clear pathway into the sports and leisure industry, giving them the best possible foundation for a successful career in the sports sector.

“As a sports coaching business, we know what it takes to succeed in the industry – and that’s what ISF students will learn.

“ISF is focused on helping candidates become well-rounded, work-ready and resilient young adults – with the confidence, skills, qualifications and experience needed to build the career they want.”

The programme combines classroom learning with work placements, coaching tours and volunteer opportunities.

Dame Jessica is the key ambassador of the programme, and will be involved throughout the course via lesson drop ins and virtual fitness sessions.

The first event will be held at the school, on Fulwood Road, on March 27 and the second will be on May 1. Both will be from 5.30pm.