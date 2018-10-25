Jeremy Clarkson ‘filming top secret TV show in Doncaster’ today

Doncaster born TV star Jeremy Clarkson is understood to be filming a top secret TV show in his home town today.

Television crews have spent the morning setting up and filming outside one of the former Top Gear star’s former schools in the town centre.

Camera crews have been shooting in Rutland Street off Thorne Road – and it is understood The Grand Tour and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host could be filming at the location later this afternoon.

The ‘set’ includes a retro Ford Cortina – with the numberplate JCC – Clarkson’s full name is Jeremy Charles Clarkson – while a sign outside the Rutland House conference centre has been changed to Hill House School.

The building was formerly home to the private school for many years – and Clarkson, who was born in Burghwallis, attended as a pupil.

Details about the programme are sketchy but it is understood that the show might feature a throwback scene to Clarkson’s schooldays in 1960s Doncaster.

One resident, who declined to be named, said: “It is top secret. No one seems to know much about what is going on.”

Production crews refused to confirm or deny details when approached.

A number of vintage vehicles have been spotted in the area.

Clarkson spent his early years growing up in Doncaster and lived in Burghwallis.

Born to teacher Shirley Gabrielle Clarkson and travelling salesman Edward Grenville Clarkson, the couple, who ran a business selling tea cosies, put their son’s name down in advance for private schools with no idea how they were going to pay the fees.

But when he was 13, they made two Paddington Bear stuffed toys for each of their children and the bears proved so popular that they started selling them through the business with sufficient success to be able to pay the fees for Clarkson to attend Hill House School and later Repton School from which he was expelled, by his own admission for “drinking, smoking and generally making a nuisance of himself.”

His first job was as a travelling salesman for his parents’ business selling the Paddington Bear toys and later trained as a journalist with the Rotherham Advertiser, before also writing for the Rochdale Observer, Wolverhampton Express and Star, Lincolnshire Life, Shropshire Star and Associated Kent Newspapers.

He went on to set up his own motoring press agency.

Clarkson’s first TV role came in 1988 when he first appeared on Top Gear and since, the Burghwallis born host has become a household name along with colleagues James May and Richard Hammond, making waves around the world with his outspoken views.

