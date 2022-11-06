Reports suggest the collision took place on Jenkin Road, Meadowhall, affecting adjoining Meadowhall Road.

This is causing extensive delays in the area, and a number of bus services have also been diverted as a result.

A spokesperson for bus operator, First South Yorkshire, said on Twitter: “18 Services towards Hillsborough diverted from Meadowhall Interchange the long way around Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive, turning right onto Weedon Street then Brightside Lane. 95 & 95a Services from Meadowhall diverted the long way around Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive, turning right onto Weedon Street, Brightside Lane, Upwell Street & Hollywell Road.

“X1 & X10 Services towards Sheffield diverted the alternate route the long way around Meadowhall Way. X78 Services towards Sheffield diverted from Meadowhall Interchange the long way around Meadowhall Way, Meadowhall Drive, turning right onto Weedon Street then Brightside Lane.

“Outbound services normal route.”