Jazz great’s legacy to musical charity

THE man who brought the sound of jazz to South Yorkshire has left a lasting musical legacy to dementia charity Lost Chord.

Dave Brennan was a leading figure in the development of jazz in both his home town of Rotherham and throughout the region from the early 1960s onwards.

And his music will live on in many ways, after his family made a donation to Lost Chord, a charity that provides interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the region.

Dave played for jazz legend Louis Armstrong, and his Dave Brennan Jubilee Jazz Band attracted many of the biggest names in the music industry, including jazz pioneer Humphrey Lyttleton.

Over the decades the band toured to Belgium, Germany, Holland, France and Russia and played at most of the top UK jazz festivals.

Dave was also leader of two New Orleans parade bands, the Heritage and Jubilee bands, both of which were well known throughout the UK.

For many radio listeners he was the sound of South Yorkshire jazz thanks to his 15 years with popular BBC Radio Sheffield show Now You Has Jazz. He interviewed stars such as Dave Brubeck, Cleo Laine, John Dankworth and Kenny Ball.

“Dave truly was one of the leading figures in South Yorkshire music and we are delighted that his family wanted to see his musical legacy continue with their gift to Lost Chord,” said the charity’s chief executive, Helena Muller.

“It is thanks to gifts like this that we are able to continue of programme of events, using music to reach out and support people living with dementia.” To find out more about the charity visit lost-chord.org.uk