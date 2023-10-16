He has swapped his non-league team for an international training camp which could see him play in the World Cup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's the stuff of dreams!

Jay Atkin has been called up to play for the Seychelles national team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dinnington Town Football Club defender Jay Atkin has received a Seychelles international call-up.

The Seychelles national team has a two-week training camp ahead of World Cup qualifying clashes next month, and Jay has been called up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If he secures a spot in the national team, he could find himself in the line-up facing Ivory Coast, complete with internationally-renowned Wilfried Zaha, formerly of Manchester United and Crystal Palace and currently playing for Turkish side Galatasaray.

Jay impressed the Seychelles Football Federation after they saw online clips of him playing.

He is Yorkshire born and bred but his father moved to the UK from Seychelles at the age of 18.

A conversation in jest at work, where a colleague suggested Jay should try and make it as an international led to him making contact online and it turned out the Seychelles FA were actively exploring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay flew out for a family holiday and met with officials to discuss a possible way forward, dual nationality was applied for and every footballer's dream of playing in the World Cup could actually become a reality for him.

Jay said: "It's mental. It's all moved so fast. I'm just going in and expecting it to be a high standard. I've watched a couple of games. It's always different watching on tele but to be fair it looked a decent standard to me."

Jay had trials with Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds when he was younger.