Jarvin Blake's fiancée gets heartbreaking Mother's Day message after Sheffield dad's murder

The loving sister of Jarvin Blake's fiancée has sent her a heartbreaking Mother's Day message - three days after he was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

The 22-year-old was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street in Burngreave at around 3.20pm on Thursday.

Jarvin and Kelseyy (s)

He was rushed to hospital but sadly could not be saved.

Jarvin had three young children with his fiancée Kelseyy Rosee with the couple spending the past eight years together.

Kelseyy's sister Hollie Dixon today shared a heartbreaking Facebook message to the heartbreaking mum-of-three on Mother's Day.

She posted: "Happy Mother’s Day to the most wonderful mum in the world. Those three little gorgeous kids couldn’t ask for a better mum.

"I know I’m proud to be your sister and I’m always going to make you proud. I love you sis."

Police said it is believed a car pulled up and an unknown number of people got out before chasing Jarvin and his friend down the street and stabbing them.



Another man, aged 23 and a friend of Jarvin's, was also stabbed and is recovering in hospital. No arrests have been made yet.

People doing the school run around the same time as the Sheffield dad was murdered are being asked to hand their dashcam footage in to the police



Leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “We would particularly like to hear from any parents or carers who may have been doing the school run on Catherine Street and the surrounding area on that day.

“The timings of the incident are very close to when parents would be picking their children up from school so I would appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage to please get in touch.

“Our officers will be in the Catherine Street area throughout today carrying out house-to-house enquiries as we work to pull together the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Blake’s death.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area but I can reassure members of the community that we are treating this as a targeted attack.

“If you have any information or concerns please to speak to officers in the area or you can call our major incident room directly on 01709 443528.”

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.