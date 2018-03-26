Jarvin Blake murder: Latest developments

Over two weeks on from the murder of a young dad in broad daylight in Sheffield, here is what we know so far:

- Jarvin Blake, aged 22, was stabbed to death at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, on Thursday, March 8. A growing sea of floral tributes marks the spot where violence flared.

- The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police at 3.20pm that day - as parents were on the afternoon school run.

- A car pulled up alongside Jarvin and a 23-year-old friend and a group of people jumped out and chased the pair for a short distance before both men were stabbed.

- Jarvin, from Gleadless, was knifed in his chest and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

- His friend was also taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged a few days later.

- Detectives have not yet released the motive for the murder but are treating it as a targeted attack. A number of possible motives are being considered.

- Four men - three from Sheffield and one from Rotherham - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently on bail.

- Nine homes have been searched so far as part of the police investigation into the murder.

- Blood dogs were sent into the homes as forensic experts examined all the rooms for anything which could be linked to the murder.

- CCTV footage from in and around Burngreave is being painstakingly examined in a bid to identify those involved in the murder.

- Detectives have asked for dash cam footage from motorists in and around Burngreave on the day of the killing.

- A vehicle has been seized as part of the police investigation and is in the process of being forensically examined.

- Jarvin was engaged to his long-term partner and had three children, all under the age of five.

- Police patrols were stepped up in Burngreave in the wake of the attack in a bid to reassure residents of their safety.

- Anyone with information about the murder should call the major incident team on 01709 443528 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.



