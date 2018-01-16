JAILED: Driver who deliberately mowed down man in South Yorkshire, leaving him to die

A killer who deliberately mowed down a man on a South Yorkshire street, leaving him to die, has been jailed.

Reece Thompson, formerly known as Kayne Reece Jones, used a car as a weapon to run down 37-year-old Richard Broughton, who later died in hospital.

Jon Paul Jones

Thompson, of Wortley View, in Blacker Hill, Barnsley, admitted manslaughter and was today sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 10 years behind bars.

The 26-year-old was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

His brother Jon Paul Jones, aged 24, of Welland Crescent, Elsecar, was jailed for a total of three years after admitting affray and witness intimidation.

The court heard how on Friday, April 28 last year, two PCSOs had been flagged down by members of the public on Welland Crescent, where Mr Broughton was lying critically injured in the road.

An eyewitness told how the victim, who died two days later in hospital, had been run over by a white Suzuki Swift which had fled the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stopford, the senior investigating officer, told how officers had painstakingly tracked the movements of the car.

It was recovered from Shaftesbury Avenue on the night Mr Broughton was ploughed down, and blood found on the undercarriage was shown to match the victim's DNA.

"This evidence, along with CCTV footage of the incident, demonstrated that Thompson used that car as a weapon to harm Mr Broughton that evening and made no attempt to stop afterwards," said DCI Stopford.

"Our investigation uncovered a number of prior incidents that night between our victim, Jones, Thompson and others, clearly suggesting they were in some kind of dispute.

"That, however, is no excuse for the dangerous and ultimately fatal actions Thompson took in April.

"I am pleased that Thompson has accepted responsibility for his role in Mr Broughton’s death, and that Jones pleaded guilty to his crimes that night.

"I’m grateful to Mr Broughton’s family for their support throughout our inquiry and hope that this conviction brings them some solace, knowing those who played a role in their loved one's death have appeared before a court and admitted culpability.

"I’d also like to recognise the efforts of my investigative team who have worked relentlessly to gather CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness testimony that allowed us to build a successful case to put before the courts."