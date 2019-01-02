Jail for prolific Doncaster burglar who targeted four businesses in as many months 

‘This could ruin my hopes and dreams,’ a devastated Doncaster shop owner has said of a burglary carried out at her premises less than a week after the business opened.

The spate of burglaries committed by 21-year-old Jordan Rowe began on July 5 last year, when he gained access to a branch of the Mind charity shop in Netherhall Road, Doncaster by smashing the front window.

Rowe, of Oliver Road, Balby conducted an ‘untidy search’ of the premises and attempted to open the safe, and left after failing to do so, prosecutor, Susan Evans, told Sheffield Crown Court.

The burglary was discovered by staff at the shop at around 8am the following morning, and DNA matching Rowe’s was found on an envelope inside the shop when police examined the crime scene.

The defendant then shoplifted goods with a value of over £100 from JD Sport in the Frenchgate shopping centre on November 19 last year.

Rowe made it out of the store with the goods, but they were later recovered by police, Ms Evans told the court.

The prolific burglar struck again the next day, in the early hours of November 20, when he broke into Salon 51 on Netherhall Road.

“He set off the alarm when he gained access by damaging the bottom panel of the door. He stole £30 in cash from the hair salon, which had been near to the till area,” said Ms Evans, adding that he was caught on the salon’s CCTV.

Rowe then struck at Jam Horse, a food and drink shop in Scot Lane, soon after; and once again gained access to the premises by breaking the bottom panel of the door.

Ms Evans described how Rowe stole a bag belonging to the shop owner’s son, containing schoolwork and stationery with an estimated value of £90.

Through a victim impact statement read out in court, the owner said she was ‘very upset’ by the burglary at the premises, which had been open for ‘less than a week’ when it took place.

“This could ruin my hopes and dreams, due to the insurance. This has caused me great pain and anxiety,” she said.

Ms Evans described Rowe as having an ‘extensive criminal record’ which includes offences of robbery and dwelling-house burglary.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of non-dwelling burglary, and to one offence of shoplifting at an earlier hearing.

Cheryl Dudley, defending, described how Rowe had been in and out of the care system from the age of 10, the consequences of which led him to be convicted of his first criminal offence aged just 13-years-old.

Ms Dudley described Rowe as someone with a drug problem, who ‘spent more of his teenage years in custody than in the community’, and said he was hoping to engage with the probation service on his release from custody in an attempt to continue with the progress he had made in overcoming his addiction.

Recorder Duncan Smith jailed Rowe for three months.

