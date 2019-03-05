Jail for killer taxi driver who caused head-on crash when he ploughed through Sheffield Parkway barrier at 73mph

A taxi driver who killed one person and seriously injured three others when he caused a head-on collision on Sheffield Parkway as he was driving ‘far too fast’ has been jailed.

Anser Rasib, 42, was jailed for seven years and banned from driving for eight-and-a-half years over the horror crash, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

Jean Stringer

As he jailed Rasib, The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, told him: “Your deplorable driving caused the death of an 88-year-old lady. You have wrecked the lives of three others who were passengers in the same car...you were driving far too fast.”

Rasib, of Stone Delf, Fulwood was also banned from driving for eight-and-a-half years.

The court heard how 88-year-old Jean Stringer was on her way home from a day trip to the seaside in Filey with friends Fredrick and Patricia Gregory and Jean Flather, when a taxi driven by Rasib ploughed into the Honda Jazz vehicle carrying the group as they were travelling on Sheffield Parkway.

Mrs Stringer, of Woodseats, was killed in the collision on July 8, 2017, while her three friends were left seriously injured.

Prosecutor, Richard Sheldon, told the court how Rasib caused the head-on collision after he came through a 20 metre gap in the central reservation, intended for use by the emergency services, as he was travelling at 73 miles per hour (mph) – some 23mph above the speed limit.

“In short the combination of that speed and poor handling caused the defendant to lose control and cross the central carriageway at one of the emergency barriers. The taxi travelled into the path of the Honda Jazz, causing devastation,” said Mr Sheldon.

The collision caused the death of Mrs Stringer and left Mrs Gregory, 73, of Millhouses, with a broken pelvis, fractures to both arms and a torn diaphragm.

Her husband, Mr Gregory, underwent surgery to insert three titanium plates after suffering a double arm break as well as elbow and nerve damage. Ms Flather was placed in an induced coma for two weeks and spent five weeks in total in intensive care after having her spleen removed.

Rasib, who suffered a broken leg in the collision, pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving, and to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Tom Gent, said Rasib felt ‘deep remorse’ and was ‘haunted’ by the consequences of the crash.

Mrs Stringer’s son, John Stringer, has spoken of the devastating impact the crash has had on him and his family.

He said: “Our family has changed forever because of the careless actions of the taxi driver that evening.

“Mum was everything to our family and we still cannot believe she is no longer with us.

“Whilst we welcome the guilty plea nothing will make up for her death. Our family’s only hope now is that this case acts as a warning to other motorists of the heartbreak that can be caused by irresponsible driving on the roads.”​

The three crash survivors are being represented by Irwin Mitchell, and have released a joint statement.

They said: “The three survivors of the collision suffered a catalogue of injuries in the collision, and were in hospital for several weeks. In a joint statement, they said: “The crash has had a tremendous effect on our lives and we still struggle because of the injuries we suffered.

“However, in some ways, we are the lucky ones. Jean and her family weren’t so fortunate and they have paid the ultimate price because of the taxi driver’s actions.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and hospital staff for everything they did in trying to save Jean and the care and support they always gave us through what was a very distressing and emotional time.

“We are satisfied that the taxi driver has at last pleaded guilty and hopefully we can now all try to put this terrible tragedy behind us.”

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Paul Weston, expert road accident lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “The dangerous actions of the taxi driver have deprived a family of a much-loved mum and close friend.”

He added: “While nothing can bring Jean back we are pleased that the taxi driver has admitted his guilt. We will continue to support the families as they try to put the tragic events of that day behind them the best they can.”

“With our work in supporting those who suffer the heartbreak of losing a loved one through no fault of their own, we regularly see the impact not obeying the Highway Code can have on people’s lives. This case sadly is the latest example of this.”

