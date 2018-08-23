Jail for duo who fraudulently bought high-value cars from Doncaster showroom

Two men who used fradulent ID to buy high-value cars worth of hundreds of thousands of pounds in Doncaster have been jailed for a total of six years.

Nonu Singh, 23, of Leagrave Road, Luton, Bedfordshire, and Sukhdev Singh, 21, of Albion Road, Hounslow, Middlesex, both appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 17 where they pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud

The Singhs targeted branches of The Car Shop in Norwich and Doncaster in January 2018, and used ID in different names to their own to buy a Range Rover worth more than £46,000, a blue Range Rover Sport worth almost £55,000, a £45,000 BMW 6 Series and a Mercedes E-Class worth around £27,000.

It was when they tried to set up a finance agreement for a BMW 5 Series Sports Car worth around £13,749 that the finance company were onto the scam and rejected the proposal.

When they arrived at The Car Shop in Doncaster to collect another vehicle on Thursday, January 31, police officers were waiting and the men were arrested.

PC Nicola Blewitt said: ““Upon their arrest, the men finally gave us their true identities and have now admitted their crimes before a court. I’m pleased they accepted responsibility for their crimes and are now behind bars.”

The pair were jailed for three years after admitting charges of conspiracy to commit fraud

The police inquiry revealed that all of the vehicles had been exported out of the UK and with the support of other agencies, three of the vehicles have since been recovered and returned to the finance company.