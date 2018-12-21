Jail for drug dealer who set up cannabis operation in Doncaster while on bail for selling class As in Sheffield 

A drug dealer who set up a cannabis supply operation in Doncaster while on bail for selling Class As in Sheffield has been jailed.

Veona Watson 49, was put behind bars for five years during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday , after she pleaded guilty to a variety of drugs offences at an earlier hearing.

The court was told how police raided her then home in Waltheof Road, Norfolk Park, on May 18 last year, and found a variety of drugs and drug paraphernalia such as weighing scales and plastic wrapping, as well as £1,900 in cash.

“They found 16 wraps of what was determined to be heroin in a cereal box in the kitchen. It had a street value of £160,” said prosecutor, Andrew Bailey.

He added: “Officers searched the lounge area, and found a container of orange tablets.”

Mr Bailey said a total of 36 orange tablets were found, as well as another container of 31 tablets.

The tablets were found to be the steroid medications, Oxandrolone and Oxymetholone.

“They also found a small amount of cocaine and cannabis consistent with personal use,” said Mr Bailey.

Watson’s phone was seized and examined by police and ‘text messages consistent the supply of cocaine’ were found, said Mr Bailey.

She was arrested and questioned, and while on bail for those offences, police raided her new address in Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough on June 21 this year.

Mr Bailey described how police found 3.69 grams of cannabis divided into 35 separate deals, with an estimated value of £350, as well as a box of American Eagle gun cartridges.

When interviewed, Watson said the cartridges were already in the flat when she moved in, and believed they were cartridges to be used in a nail gun.

Watson admitted her involvement with drug dealing when she entered guilty pleas to charges including being concerned with the supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

Richard Adams, defending, told the court: “The supply seems to have benefited others, and benefited her to the extent that she was able to cover her own drug usage.”

Mr Adams told the court that Watson’s drug taking often coincided with difficult points in her life, and said it is believed she may be suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Judge Roger Thomas QC jailed Watson for five years, and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs found at her two properties.

