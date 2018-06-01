Jaguar F-Pace R-Sport 2.0 250PS AWD: Road Test

Have your say

Two years ago Jaguar ventured into the SUV crossover market for the first time with the F-Pace.

It is a market Landrover Jaguar is already strong in thanks to its range of Range Rovers and Land Rover discovery.

Jaguar F-Pace

Audi, Volvo, BMW, Porsche, Volkswagen and Mercedes are also major players in this segment of the market.

One obvious advantage the F-Pace has over most of its competitors is its looks.

Few could deny it is a great-looking car, its sporty, classy line oozing style and panache.

This style and class isn’t simply confined to the exterior.

The F-Pace looks as good on the inside as it does on the outside

Inside, the F-Pace has all the comfort and luxury you would expect from a Jag. And some.

The roomy, leather-clad interior comes with DAB radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, perimeter sensing alarm and 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The model I was testing was fitted with a raft of options.

These included panoramic roof, an 825w Meridian surround sound system, 10” dual view touchscreen console and advanced parking assist with surround camera.

Once you have finished marvelling over the F-Pace’s looks and tech (this may take some time) you can actually get around to driving the thing.

And the truth is, it is a dream to drive, an absolute dream.

In fact, it is sure a pure joy to drive that it is verging on naughty.

The 2 litre turbocharged petrol engine gives you 250bhp to play ensuring the F-Pace R-Sport is ultra-responsive to your big toe.

The 8-speed automatic gearbox guarantees seamless transmission and you always feel in ultimate control thanks to Jaguar’s AWD technology.

In short, the F-Pace R-Sport is not just a pretty face.

It has the performance to match and this new kid on the block is certainly a serious contender in the luxury SUV bracket.

Factfile

Price: From £44,460 OTR

Engine: 2.0 litre Turbocharged petrol

Power: 250 BHP

Torque: 365lb ft

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic transmission

Top speed: 135mph

0-60: 6.4 seconds

Fuel economy: 38.2mpg

Emissions: 170 g/km