A woman who died in a Sheffield care home passed away from natural causes, not as a result of choking as previously thought, an inquest has concluded.

Jacqueline Crapper, who suffered from dementia, died in Wood Hill Lodge care home last May, aged 78.

She was initially believed to have died from choking, and there were concerns from her family about whether the home handled the emergency correctly.

Evidence heard at the inquest last month (January 23) prompted the coroner to get a second pathologist's opinion, and heart disease was accepted today (February 27) as the primary cause of death.

Jacqueline Crapper with her son, Allen.

Assistant coroner Ms Katy Dickinson said: "The family agreed that [choking as the cause of death] did not fit with the evidence heard.

"I feel for [the family] so much. I wish I hadn’t met you in these circumstances."

After Jackie was found unconscious in her bathroom, the care home called 999, but did not mention that some staff thought she was choking.

CPR was not attempted due to her having a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) in place, and she passed away at the home.

Had she been choking, which is a potentially reversible emergency, then CPR should have taken place and the ambulance response would have been different - distinctions which were discussed extensively at the inquest in January.

Jackie with her daughter, Lesley. She was a "family-orientated" woman who "idolised" her children.

Lesley Crapper, Jackie’s daughter, told The Star previously: "She were a family woman. Everyone had to go to dinners every Sunday and every Christmas."

Samantha Hukin, Jackie’s daughter-in-law, said at the earlier hearing: "She idolised her kids, Lesley, Allen and John.

"And she were a great cook as well - her Sunday roasts were the best."

Wood Hill Lodge was recently rated "inadequate" by the Care Quality Commission, and could face closure if it does not improve.

Since the rating, it has introduced scenarios training, new emergency call procedures, and choking-specific first aid training for all staff.