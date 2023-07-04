IWG opening new Spaces workspace in Pennine Five next month

Spaces is set to open its newest 34,000 sq ft workspace at Sheffield’s Pennine Five campus as demand for hybrid work solutions continues to soar.

Spaces is a brand by IWG – the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions that also manages Regus.

Their latest state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Sheffield will occupy an entire eight-storey block in RBH Properties’ Pennine Five development.

The stylish £4.3 million fit-out of the block is close to completion and will feature a wide range of workspace solutions including private offices, coworking access, around 150 meeting rooms, collaborative spaces and a club lounge.

With a modern array of services available directly on site, IWG believes Pennine Five is the ideal location for its continued expansion in South Yorkshire and beyond.

Mark Dixon, CEO and founder of IWG, commented: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in Sheffield with this latest opening and are very pleased to be partnering with RBH Properties. As an important business hub, Sheffield is a fantastic place for us to boost our network. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal.

“This latest opening comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”

Since taking ownership of the five empty office blocks off Tenter Street in 2019, RBH Properties has been injecting a new lease of life into the site and are in the midst of transforming it into a bustling and inclusive business campus, suitable for 3,500 professionals.

As HSBC’s former headquarters, the site has always been highly secure and largely cut-off to the public. The current major refurbishment – one of the largest outside of London – is bringing the campus up to modern standards and greatly enhancing its accessibility and connectivity.

This includes a £1.5 million outdoor central pubic plaza, which will complete this summer and be open to both on-site businesses and the wider community.

Jeremy Hughes, Director at RBH Properties, added: “We’re hugely excited to see Spaces open next month. The fit-out is looking great and the brand really aligns with what we’re doing at Pennine Five. Alongside our other occupants, the campus is becoming an inclusive focal point for businesses of all sizes and sectors.”

“Servicing up to 850 professionals and delivering round-the-clock footfall, Spaces will be a game changer for the complex and moves the needle significantly towards a brighter future for this district of Sheffield.”

