Russell Harper, who lives in the Ballifield Estate, Handsworth, and is a qualified solicitor, said the problems have been ongoing since the Covid-19 pandemic, and despite repeated contact with Sheffield City Council, the root cause has never been fully addressed.

“Everything I own has been destroyed, as I speak to you now I’m sitting on the floor because my sofa’s been eaten alive with mould. I can’t even sleep on my new mattress, it’s full of mould too,” he said.

Russell said that £2,600 worth of his most precious belongings have been completely ruined by damp and mould, including all of his furniture and prized artwork.

He claims he only has one electrical socket, which is safe to use, because the others are affected by damp and mould. Because he cannot keep his freezer on around the clock, it is regularly defrosting.

But the personal toll, he said, is even worse.

“I’ve not eaten and I’ve not slept, I can’t. I’m sick with worry. I’m just stuck in this mess, watching TV off my laptop on the floor,” said Mr Harper.

Russell said the city council had sent surveyors and contractors to assess the situation at his home, and that he was told the damp was coming from the roof. However, he claims no long-term fix has ever been carried out.

He alleged he was also recently told that he should be decamped to another property, but the council had not followed up on this either.

“I’m not here to bash the council, I know they’re underfunded and doing what they can,” he said. “But this has been going on for years. They know how serious it is and still, I’m living like this.”

Mr Harper said he is now awaiting a £280 independent survey to provide a formal report on the property’s condition, hoping it will finally spur proper action.

“I shouldn’t be paying out of pocket for this, I’ve even had to stay in hotels because I physically can’t live in my own home anymore,” he explained.

He said his situation deteriorated further over the weekend.

In an email seen by The Star, Russell pleaded with the city council to take action: "This is now the last straw for me, the damp is already back after some redecoration, and my washer nearly set on fire this weekend and I’ve had to isolate the power.”

Mr Harper claimed he was directed to temporary accommodation at a guest house, but said : “It was disgusting, with bags of waste outside which had been nibbled on by vermin.”

Unable to stay there, he spent two nights sleeping on cushions in his hallway instead.

He said he has now been forced to wash his clothes in his bath and has to mop up water from his defrosting freezer with towels.

“I’ve been left with nothing in my home - it’s like being 18 again,” said Mr Harper.

He insists that Sheffield City Council has had ample time to deal with the damp.

“They had a massive window to sort this, but ignored it,” he claimed.

He said his situation has taken a severe toll upon his mental health.

“This has affected my mental health badly, I thought I was having a stroke, laying in my hallway trying to sleep,” he said.

Russell said this will be his final attempt at getting the issue resolved before pursuing legal action.

Local councillor for the Woodhouse ward, Mick Rooney, said he was recently notified of the issue.

“From the photos I’ve seen, the situation seems unliveable and the problem must be solved - either by fixing the damp, or relocating. I want to champion anyone in my area living in such difficult conditions,” he said.

In a statement, Sheffield Council said: "We are aware of the tenant’s damp and mould issues, which were found to be caused by a leak from the property above, and while we urgently arranged temporary accommodation - later deemed unsuitable by the tenant - we continue to work with them on alternatives and remain in contact as repairs to their permanent home are carried out."

Mr Harper claimed he was not provided with viable alternate accommodation.

Two years ago, he spoke out about rodent infestations at his current home - describing broken bins, raw sewage, and rats running through his home.

He said: “They knew about the rats, and nothing was done. It’s the same story now, just a different problem.”

. Russell Harper Russell Harper says that the experience has harmed his mental health | Russell Harper Photo Sales

1 . Russell paid £900 for new flooring, but they have turned green with mould and damp. Russell paid £900 for new flooring, but they have turned green with mould and damp. | Russell Harper Photo Sales

2 . Mouldy plug sockets Russell can only use one plus socket, as the rest are unsafe due to the damp. | Russell Harper Photo Sales

3 . Personal items left outside, after being deemed unusable and dangerous by Russell. Personal items left outside, after being deemed unusable and dangerous by Russell. | Russell Harper Photo Sales

4 . Russell has been left without Wi-Fi, streaming on data from his phone, sat on the floor as his sofa has been eaten by mould Russell has been left without Wi-Fi, streaming on data from his phone, sat on the floor as his sofa has been eaten by mould | Russell Harper Photo Sales