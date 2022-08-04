If you’re a fan of Loose Women and have always fancied sitting in the audience, you’re in luck as the ITV show has announced it’s welcoming back a live studio audience later this year.

The popular ITV daytime show featuring names such as Ruth Langford, Judi Love and Coleen Nolan is welcoming back fans to the live audience for the first time in more than two years.

On the Wednesday August 3 show Coleen Nolan said: “Over the past two and a half years it has been a bit lonely and empty in here.

“We’ve got our lovely crew, but sorry crew, as much as we love you, it’s not quite enough.

Ruth Langsford, Frankie Bridge and Jane Moore are once again welcoming back a live audience to the studio.

“This studio needs filling up, so from early September, we are bringing back the studio audience, guys.”

Here’s how Sheffielders can be part of the Loose Women live studio audience from next month.

How do I get tickets for the Loose Women audience?

The show, filmed on location in the ITV Television Centre in London, welcomes anyone who wants to join their live audience to apply for free audience tickets . At the time of publishing (Thursday, August 4) dates are available between Wednesday September 7 2022 and Wednesday November 30 2022.

It is possible to apply for up to six tickets at a time and you can choose three preferred dates.

ITV has issued a warning that due to high demand, they cannot guarantee tickets for everyone applying, and that those who don’t get a ticket are welcome to apply for a later date.

What is Loose Women?

Loose Women haven’t had a live audience for over two years due to the pandemic.

Loose Women is an award winning ITV daytime panel show that has been running since 1999.

The show features hosts and panel guests such as Stacey Solomon, Brenda Edwards and Katie Piper, and see them interview celebrities, as well as talk about their daily lives as well as trending topics such as politics, celebrity gossip and more.