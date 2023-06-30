It’s the Greatest Show on Earth as showstopper Barnum comes to town

He was hailed as the world’s greatest showman…and now his show stopping story is coming to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre in a glittering new production from STOS Theatre Company.

STOS Theatre Company will bring Barnum to the Lyceum this November

Broadway and West End classic Barnum is the story of 19th century circus superstar and showbiz pioneer Phineas Taylor Barnum, the man who took the hard sell and turned it into a spectacular display of showmanship that took audiences by storm.

The razzle dazzle stage show biography of the larger than life entrepreneur was a Broadway hit for Jim Dale - and also launched the career of Glenn Close - that then went on to be a West End favourite for Michael Crawford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrated Cy Coleman and Michael Stewart score include numbers that have gone on to be musical theatre standards, including Come Follow The Band, One Brick at a Time and Barnum’s catchphrase routine There’s a Sucker Born Ev'ry Minute.

It fills the stage with jugglers, acrobats, dancers and clowns and the story of Barnum’s rise to power and fame is filled with real life characters like circus impresario and business partner James A Bailey, Swedish opera legend Jenny Lind and circus sideshow attraction General Tom Thumb.

The STOS revival runs at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18 and will be a starring role for popular South Yorkshire actor and singer Matthew Walker.

The production is directed by Jill Beckett, assisted by Mark Harris, with musical direction by Anna Wright and choreography by Claire Harriott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill and Mark have worked together previously on the STOS sell-out production of Christmas family favourite Elf and on last year’s critically acclaimed Sunshine on Leith.

“Our three last shows - Shrek: The Musical, Elf: The Musical and Sunshine on Leith - have been massive successes for the company and demonstrated the range and versatility of our great company,” said STOS chairman Mark Harris.

“This year we are going for a genuine classic and we believe that the time is right to introduce Barnum, the original Greatest Show on Earth musical, to a new generation of theatre lovers.

“STOS audiences are used to spectacle but this year there will the extra element of real Big Top magic, with the company already well into training with Sheffield’s Green Top Circus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be a great blend of theatre and circus spectacle, combined to create an unforgettable stage experience.”

STOS Theatre Company produces the world’s top musicals at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre, made for and by the people of South Yorkshire.

STOS draws on the very best local talent, employs hugely experienced professional creative teams, and invests upwards of £100,000 on each show to ensure the production values are without equal, performing exclusively at the Lyceum.

The company’s shows have been seen by more than 15,000 people in the last three years of hits alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnum is at the Lyceum from November 14 to 18. For tickets call 0114 29 6000 or visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk