Forget Black Friday and pick up a bargain as the chain of St Luke’s Hospice shops hosts a special November homewares sale.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 14th Nov 2023, 06:45 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 06:46 GMT
The half price sales on the majority of homewares – excluding Christmas stock – runs until the end of the month at all stores excluding The Moor, Broomhill, Hillsborough and Nether Edge.

“We have a fantastic range of items available at all our participating shops,” said St Luke’s retail area manager Will Cooper.

“And if you’re not looking for something for yourself, don’t forget that now’s the perfect time to pick up a special gift.

The St Luke's shops are holding a special homewares saleThe St Luke's shops are holding a special homewares sale
“Be it something practical or decorative, you’re going to find a real bargain at a range of great prices.”

For details on all participating stores and opening times visit stlukeshospice.org.uk/shops/find-our-shops

