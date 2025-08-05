A Rotherham mum is pleading for an urgent move from her council house because of rats.

A young mother from Rotherham says her rat-infested council home is threatening her two-year-old daughter’s health.

Rats gained access to her home and have destroyed vital documents including the toddler’s birth certificate and passport.

Elle, aged 24, has been battling an infestation in her Roseberry Street property in Ferham for some time.

She said the problem began almost as soon as she moved into the house in October last year.

When pest control officers first visited, she said they admitted there was a “huge issue” with rats in the area - not only in homes, but on the streets and in gardens.

Despite several visits from pest control, Elle says the problem has only been “patched up” and never fully resolved.

“One of the worst parts was finding a massive dead rat behind the washing machine. It had been stinking out the whole house,” she said.

“I asked pest control to remove it, but their staff refused, saying, ‘It’s not my job.’”

Elle said the council later responded to her complaint by stating that all dead rats had been removed, which she described as “insulting” and left her feeling like she was being called a liar.

In an attempt to mask the smell, Elle was handed a small air freshener by pest control: “It was one of those tiny ones you’d put in a car - of course that’s not going to cover the stench of rotting rats.”

Her daughter, who is under the care of paediatricians, is classed as high-dependency and sometimes needs breathing support.

Elle says her child’s condition had been improving, until they moved into this property.

“She didn’t need the breathing spray anymore before we came here. But once we moved in, she started wheezing again,” said Elle.

“Her airways closed up, and the only way to make it stop is to take her out of the house.”

The infestation has had a massive impact on their day-to-day lives, Elle explained.

“I can’t cook here - the rats have been over the pots and pans. They get into the food and I can only use one cupboard now,” she said.

But the final straw came when rats got into one of her drawers while she was out.

“I opened it looking for a pen and found shedded rat hair, faeces and urine all over my daughter’s birth certificate and passport,” said Elle.

“All our most sentimental things were ruined, which broke me.”

Elle says other pests like flies have also infested the property, but when she showed video evidence to the council, she claims the pest control team denied an issue.

“I’ve been scrubbing constantly with bleach, trying to make it clean enough for my little girl to live here safely. But that can’t be good for her lungs either,” Elle said.

A technical officer from Rotherham Council visited recently and sealed up some holes, but Elle says she was told the rats might now be trapped inside the walls, with no way to remove them if they die.

“That just means the stench will be stuck in the walls and I’ll be left to deal with it again.” she said.

She’s applied to be moved through the housing transfer scheme and has asked for her daughter to be considered a priority case due to her health.

But she was told the case did not meet the council’s priority threshold.

“They said I should keep bidding on the properties and just wait for a year in the queue,” she said.

“I just want my daughter to be in a secure home.”

Elle is now calling on Rotherham Council to relocate her to another property, saying the infestation is widespread across the area and unlikely to be fixed by pest control alone.

“This whole neighbourhood doesn’t feel safe as a single parent - even just walking her in her buggy, I’ve had people pull up in cars and try to get us to get in. I want more for her,” Elle explained.

She added: “This problem is not my fault, I’ve done everything I can - handed in letters, sent follow-up emails, filed complaints.”

John Holman, Interim Assistant Director of Housing at Rotherham Council, said: “The council is committed to helping everyone live independently, safely and healthily in their community.

"I am sorry to hear about the family’s experience. I can confirm that our officers have undertaken work on the property already to eradicate the issue and will make another visit next week to assess the situation and discuss any further action that may be required."