Items thrown at school caretaker during burglary in Sheffield

A burglar threw items at a school caretaker who caught him in the act during an early morning raid.

The crook broke into Athelstan Primary School, Richmond Park Drive, Richmond, in the early hours of yesterday after smashing the fire door to gain entry.

He was disturbed by the caretaker after the security alarm was activated.

South Yorkshire Police said the burglar stole a number of items, including medical supplies, during the break-in and that he 'threw items' at the caretaker to 'make good his escape'.

Officers are also investigating a burglary at Pipworth Primary School, Manor, after a door was forced open with a crowbar.

Martial arts equipment was stolen during the raid, which happened between 6.15pm on Wednesday and 9am yesterday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.