It's Armed Forces Day in Doncaster tomorrow - here's all you need to know

It's Armed Forces Day across the nation tomorrow - and here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Doncaster.

All across the country, communities will celebrate the nation's military personnel - and here's your guide to Doncaster's events.

Where?

There will be a parade honouring both serving and ex-servicemen which will start from Sir Nigel Gresley square and will pass through the town centre to the Mansion House before ending at Doncaster Market Square.

When?

The march will take place from 11am, but events will take place throughout the day until 4pm.

What's happening?

The Market Square will be transformed for the day evoking memories of the war years with a huge FREE Street Party that will feature refreshments and entertainment.

The live stage will start immediately after the parade and go on till 4pm. Visitors are encouraged to dress in the style of the period and engage with the street party activities.

Throughout the parade route, relevant organisations will be represented and the streets will be decorated to commemorate not only the 100 years since the end of the First World War but also the formation of the RAF.

There will also be stalls, exhibits and plenty to see and do in and around the Market Place.

The day will be family friendly and totally free to attend with food and drink available for purchase from a number of stall holders.

A swing band, vocalists and entertainers will offer plenty of fun for the whole family and the event will come to a climax at 3pm with the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra who will play the last hour of the day.

You can download the programme for tomorrow's events HERE